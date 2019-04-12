VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Position Increased by Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 300,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,663. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $147.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 73.98% and a net margin of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

