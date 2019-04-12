USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 4.4% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,030.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.15. 402,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,802. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $229.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

