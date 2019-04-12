Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.94. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.91 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,512,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,192,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,395,000 after purchasing an additional 199,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,165,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,934,000 after purchasing an additional 404,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,165,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,934,000 after purchasing an additional 404,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,885,000 after purchasing an additional 77,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,977,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

