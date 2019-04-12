Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,062 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund comprises about 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of United States Oil Fund worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,003,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Polianta Ltd raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 1,014,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 701,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,995,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

USO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 18,009,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,331,057. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United States Oil Fund LP (USO) is Virtu Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/united-states-oil-fund-lp-uso-is-virtu-financial-llcs-7th-largest-position.html.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.