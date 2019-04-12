Unit Co. (UNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Unit posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE UNT opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Unit has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $824.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Unit news, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $439,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,256.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unit by 1,732.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unit by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

