Britain’s government and the main opposition party were agreeing to hope Monday of locating a compromise Brexit deal, two weeks prior to Prime Minister Theresa May must try to convince European Union leaders to grant a delay to the U.K.’s passing from the bloc.

In the event the bloc refuses, Britain faces a death on Friday, the Brexit deadline set by the EU.

May sought talks with the opposition Labour Party after her divorce deal was voted down by Parliament three occasions with the EU. Three days of discussions a week failed to produce a breakthrough, even with Labour stating concrete modifications had not been offered by the government to its own Brexit plan.

“At the moment we’re waiting to see exactly what the government is putting on the table for a proposal,” he said.

May’s Downing Street office said the discussions had shown”willingness to compromise on either side.”

Approve may has requested the EU to postpone Brexit to provide Britain’s split politicians period to agree and implement a withdrawal arrangement. The leaders of the bloc are expected to meet in Brussels to consider the petition.

Approval is required by an extension from the 27 staying leaders, a few of whom are unwilling to prolong it further and fed up with Brexit doubt.

Downing Street said May would hold face talks with the German and French leaders before the EU summitto put out her reasons for seeking a Brexit delay.

She intends to fly into Berlin Tuesday to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, then on to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said May”is completely and completely determined to deliver Brexit.”

Hunt said of another 27 EU leaders who”they need Brexit to be solved as speedily as possible.

But it’s unclear whether discussions between the government and the Labour Party that is left-of-center will split the impasse that last left Britain uncertain how — or even whether– it’ll abandon the EU.

Than the government has suggested, such as a relationship with the bloc via a customs union labour favors a Brexit.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright explained Monday that both parties”should make sure we are all prepared to compromise”

“There’s some urgency to it, but I do think it’s essential for all to take their responsibilities seriously, whatever party they all come from, and attempt to reach a point where people leave the EU, as people have stated they wish to perform, and to take action on the very best possible conditions,” he told the BBC. “I believe that is possible”

Following U.K. lawmakers three occasions rejected May’s arrangement with the bloc that has been hit late last season, the EU gave Britain before April 12 to approve a withdrawal plan, change course and seek a further delay to Brexit, or crash out of the EU without a deal to cushion the shock.

Business leaders and economists warn together with tariffs and customs tests causing gridlock in British ports and shortages of goods that a Brexit would lead to disruptions in trade and travel.

Worries about a no-deal Brexit are particularly acute in Ireland, the only EU member country to share a land boundary with the U.K. Any habits checks or other challenges along the currently invisible frontier would hammer the Irish economy, and may undermine Northern Ireland’s peace procedure.

Any compromise between Labour and May’s government is sure to inflame divisions within every party over Brexit. Labour is formally dedicated to enacting the voters’ choice to leave the EU, but many of its lawmakers want a referendum that will keep Britain in the bloc. They’ll be angry if the party actively helps bring about the U.K.’s passing.

Lawmakers that were pro-Brexit have infuriated in her Party, that say Britain must cut ties to the EU in order to forge an independent policy.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty, some Brexit fans have second thoughts. Newspaper columnist Peter Oborne stated he wanted to leave the EU and supported it but now believed Brexit are a”tragedy for our country.”

“Brexit has paralyzed this system. Britain has turned . And it’s certain to make us poorer and to lead to lower incomes and lost jobs,” he wrote about the Open Democracy website.

Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this story.

