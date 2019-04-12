UBS Group Reiterates “€33.50” Price Target for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO)

UBS Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint Gobain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.60 ($49.53).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.