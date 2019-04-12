UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Bilibili (BILI)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on Bilibili and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,513,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,513,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 3,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.