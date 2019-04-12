UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) a $74.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

BAMXF opened at $82.25 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

