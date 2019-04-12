Tyson Foods (TSN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyson Foods’ shares have increased in the past three months. The company is gaining from rising demand for protein packed offerings. In fact, during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Chicken and Beef categories continued to perform well. Moreover, the company expects net sales in fiscal 2019 to reach $43 million, primarily backed by growth in the Chicken unit. Additionally, the company is gaining from acquisitions. It recently announced a deal to acquire Thai and European operations of BRF S.A. Further, the company is on track with Financial Fitness Program to boost operating efficiencies and generate savings. However, Tyson Foods’ is witnessing lower sales volumes in the Pork and Prepared Foods categories. While the Pork category has been negatively impacted by adverse demand-supply conditions, the Prepared Foods segment was hurt by divestitures. Also, the company is experiencing input cost pressures.”

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Vertical Group raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.26 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.95.

TSN stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,905,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $149,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,475,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $96,539,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,270,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,108 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.