Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RICK. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $23.93 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.88.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

