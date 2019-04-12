Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $446,000 in Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,318,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 171,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Miller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Miller Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 498,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

MLR stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.97 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 15.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

