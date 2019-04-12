Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 22,266 Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,288.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 820,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 761,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.34 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 84.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.50%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

