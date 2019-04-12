Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 8,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $300,164.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,288.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ronald Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,042 shares of company stock worth $568,546. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MYR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.81%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/two-sigma-advisers-lp-decreases-holdings-in-myr-group-inc-myrg.html.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.