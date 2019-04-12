Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 11,700 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.46% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1,760.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 625,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 591,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,206,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,583 shares of company stock valued at $835,596 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

