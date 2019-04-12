TUI AG/ADR (TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TUIFY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 243,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,558. TUI AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get TUI AG/ADR alerts:

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.