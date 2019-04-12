TT Electronics (TTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price objective raised by HSBC from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTG. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 279 ($3.65).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.09) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Jack Byron Boyer bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,058.93). Also, insider Stephen King bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £50,830 ($66,418.40).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

