Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 14,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,996. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Sunday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $394,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $493,640. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/truvestments-capital-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-apple-hospitality-reit-inc-aple.html.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.