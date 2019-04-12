Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Corning accounts for 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,217,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,708,000 after acquiring an additional 805,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corning by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,028,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,800,000 after acquiring an additional 838,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,322,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,132,358.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $11,162,588 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 69,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,090. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

