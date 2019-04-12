Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Edward Jones cut Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.16. 247,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. Centurylink’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other Centurylink news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $991,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,476,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/truvestments-capital-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-centurylink-inc-ctl.html.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.