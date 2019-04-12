Tripadvisor (TRIP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.87.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,224. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $818,387.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,668 shares in the company, valued at $672,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $1,000,861.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,331.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,589. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 870.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.