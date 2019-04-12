Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 4,024 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

