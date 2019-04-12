Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 11.4% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 229,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,731. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

