Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 371.0% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 49,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 80.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 814,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 363,500 shares during the period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,606. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 80.45%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Handelsbanken cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

