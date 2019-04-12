Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,299. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.8712 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

