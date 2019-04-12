Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.56. 3,899,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,314. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,974,727.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,627 shares of company stock worth $16,458,501. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/traynor-capital-management-inc-has-398000-stake-in-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.