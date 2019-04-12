Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 101,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $111.00. 167,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,843. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

