TransEnterix (TRXC) Trading 6.8% Higher

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.50. 6,754,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 2,674,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 88,871 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $288,830.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 127,598 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

