Trans-Siberian Gold (TSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.92

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.92 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 86743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42.

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

