Traders Sell Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on Strength (ADM)

Traders sold shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $10.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $48.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Archer Daniels Midland had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Archer Daniels Midland traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $43.38

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $2,215,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on Strength (ADM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/traders-sell-shares-of-archer-daniels-midland-adm-on-strength-adm.html.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.