Traders Sell Mastercard (MA) on Strength (MA)

Traders sold shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $126.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $252.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $125.82 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Mastercard had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. Mastercard traded up $2.79 for the day and closed at $238.83

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura increased their price target on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,493,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,691 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

