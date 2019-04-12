Traders Sell Alphabet (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)

Investors sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on strength during trading on Friday. $318.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $416.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $97.62 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $13.14 for the day and closed at $1,222.73

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,324.14.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $838.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,093,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/traders-sell-alphabet-googl-on-strength-googl.html.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.