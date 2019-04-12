Traders Buy Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) on weakness during trading on Friday. $44.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $122.25

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

