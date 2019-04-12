Traders Buy NIO (NIO) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $30.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.66 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NIO had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. NIO traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $5.05

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on shares of NIO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

