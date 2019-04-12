Traders Buy High Volume of Floor & Decor Call Options (FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 172 call options.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 15,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,851 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $794,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at $807,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,858,252 shares of company stock worth $256,981,778. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter.

FND stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.06 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy High Volume of Floor & Decor Call Options (FND)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/traders-buy-high-volume-of-floor-decor-call-options-fnd.html.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.