Traders Buy First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $21.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.97 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $60.00

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period.

