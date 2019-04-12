Traders Buy Cigna (CI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $203.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $99.42 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cigna had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Cigna traded down ($3.41) for the day and closed at $160.60

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 246,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,415,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,905,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

