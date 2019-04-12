Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.05. 42,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,020. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $103.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,429,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 37,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $3,722,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,820,311 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 963,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,854 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 13.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $68,590,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.