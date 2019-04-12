Trackwise Designs PLC (LON:TWD) insider Mark Hodgkins purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £810 ($1,058.41).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD) Insider Mark Hodgkins Buys 9,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/trackwise-designs-plc-twd-insider-mark-hodgkins-buys-9000-shares.html.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Trackwise Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trackwise Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.