Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 863 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 51.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.72.

NYSE NOC opened at $277.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $359.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,197 shares of company stock worth $34,247,476. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

