Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $154.04 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

