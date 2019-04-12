Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Purchases C$98,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.80 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,000.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$97,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$44,600.22.

On Monday, March 25th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.62 per share, with a total value of C$45,227.16.

On Thursday, March 21st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,496.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,499.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.71 per share, with a total value of C$48,574.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,329.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$17,255.04.

On Friday, January 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.84 per share, with a total value of C$54,182.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

