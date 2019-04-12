Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.13). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.564 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

