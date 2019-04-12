TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $22,370,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 749.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $310,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,105 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $53.89 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

