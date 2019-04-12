Timicoin Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Timicoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Timicoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and $27,086.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Timicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00362439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.01417651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00223390 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Timicoin Coin Profile

Timicoin was first traded on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. Timicoin’s official website is timicoin.io . Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth . The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Timicoin Coin Trading

Timicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Timicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Timicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

