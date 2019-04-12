Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $487,400. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTS. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 269,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tile Shop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tile Shop by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.81. 3,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.04 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.92%. Tile Shop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

