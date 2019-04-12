Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,136 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 971,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.59.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $310,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $672,054.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

