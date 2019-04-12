Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,228 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 979,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 310,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SPPI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.70. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $26,208.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $113,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,539 shares of company stock valued at $877,562. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

