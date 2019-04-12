Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 181 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coherent were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $151.60 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Coherent had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Coherent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

