Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/thompson-rubinstein-investment-management-inc-or-decreases-holdings-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.